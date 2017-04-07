Un presupuesto pobre

Es difícil creer que los republicanos estén oficialmente declarando la guerra a los pobres. Sí, recordamos que Mitt Romney rechazó el 47 por ciento que nunca votaría por él ni por ningún otro republicano. Y entendemos que las personas que eligieron a Trump también se sintieron como un grupo privado de derechos, aunque se beneficiaron de Obamacare y otras pruebas de la generosidad demócrata bajo Obama.

Eso no les impidió votar por un candidato que no representaba a la clase media o los mineros pobres y desempleados y las personas que solían trabajar en la manufactura. Esos trabajos nunca volverán pero Trump prometió que los traería. No hay manera de que pueda revivir el carbón como combustible ni reconstruir las industrias que se fueron de los estados de “rustbelt”.

Esos estados votaron a favor de Trump pensando que él podría hacer a América grande otra vez como él prometió, aunque él nunca explicó cómo nos hicimos no grandes. Tal vez por nuestra educación y nuestra infraestructura en descomposición.

Sabía que tenemos las mejores fuerzas militares del mundo y más poder atómico que nadie. También tenemos el liderazgo en tecnología y tenemos algunas de las mejores universidades del mundo. Pero nunca ayudará a reconstruir las escuelas en las ciudades, donde hay una brecha educativa que necesita más que dinero para salvarla.

El presupuesto que él propone quitará dinero de los lugares donde se necesita. No ayudará a los niños pobres, no ayudará a los ancianos, no ayudará a las ciudades que necesitan reconstruir su infraestructura y no ayudará al país a volverse grande otra vez.

No podía deshacerse de Obamacare y ahora está amargado. Sólo quiere un muro como símbolo principal de sus logros. Y no se hecha la culpa por las calificaciones pobres que le afectan a él y al país. Él está culpando a los medios de comunicación, los inmigrantes indocumentados, y el Partido Demócrata.

Y debemos estar preocupados porque no escucha consejos de sentido común y las personas cercanas a él no dirán la verdad. Estamos en problemas y no nos está ayudando pronto con este presupuesto pobre, que no es un presupuesto para los pobres.

A poor budget

It is hard to believe that the Republicans are officially declaring war on the poor. Yes, we do remember Mitt Romney dismissing the 47 percent who would never vote for him or any other Republican. And we understand that the people who elected Trump also felt like a disenfranchised group although they benefitted from Obamacare and other proof of Democratic largesse under Obama.

That didn’t stop them from voting for a candidate who did not represent the middle class or the poor and unemployed miners and people who used to work in manufacturing. Those jobs will never come back but Trump promised he would bring them. there is no way he can revive mining coal and there is no way he can rebuild the industries that went away around the rustbelt states.

Those states voted for Trump thinking that he could make America great again as he promised, although he never explained how we became not great. Maybe our education and our decaying infrastructure.

He knew that we have the best military in the world and more atomic power than anybody. We also have the lead in technology and we have some of the greatest universities in the world. But he will never help to rebuild the schools in the inner cities, where there is an educational gap that needs more than money to bridge it.

The budget he is proposing will take money away from the places where it is needed. It will not help the poor children, it will not help the elderly, it will not help the cities that need to rebuild their infrastructure and it will not help the country to become great again.

He could not undo Obamacare and now he is bitter. He just wants a wall as the main symbol of his achievements. And he is not taking the blame for the poor ratings that affect him and the country. He is blaming the media, the undocumented immigrants, and the Democratic Party.

And we should be worried because he doesn’t listen to common sense advise and the people close to him will not speak the truth. We are in trouble and he is not making us great anytime soon with this poor budget, that is not a budget for the poor.