Trump y la prensa

El martes, el presidente Obama hizo el último discurso de su presidencia. Destacó sus logros y habló elocuentemente de su servicio y agradeció a su esposa reconociendo su ayuda en su ascenso a la Casa Blanca. También dijo que la primera decisión que tomó fue nombrar a Joe Biden como vicepresidente: “Y esa fue la mejor decisión que tomé”.

Puso un tono de conciliación y optimismo después de describir sus contribuciones a la política exterior que incluyeron la muerte de Osama Bin Laden. Dijo que si los Republicanos diseñan un mejor sistema para reemplazar la Ley del Cuidado de Salud a Bajo Precio, él lo apoyará.

El miércoles Donald Trump tuvo la primera conferencia de prensa en seis meses. Defendió sus elecciones para el gabinete y sus finanzas. Atacó a Obamacare. “Obamacare es un desastre completo y total.” Lo más fácil sería dejarlo que se derrumbe en 2017. “Casi simultáneamente, será derogado y reemplazado. El mismo día – podría ser la misma hora. “Vamos a tener cuidado de la salud en este país. Obamacare es el problema de los Demócratas. Estamos haciendo un gran favor a los demócratas. Vamos a tener un plan que es menos costoso y un mejor plan..

CNN informó sobre la posibilidad de que Putin tuviera información sobre Trump que podría usarse para chantajearle. Ese rumor había existido durante un tiempo, pero no tiene bases. Trump dijo que eran “noticias falsas” y se negó a permitir que el reportero de CNN hiciera preguntas en la conferencia de prensa. Su relación con la prensa es de hostilidad.

Trump se benefició de la cobertura diaria de los medios de comunicación. Ahora que es presidente, él encontrará el enfoque de los medios de comunicación como una molestia. Y mientras se prepara para la toma de posesión el 20 de enero, sentirá el peso de sus responsabilidades y podría reconsiderar su relación con el cuarto estado. Podrían ayudarle u obstaculizar su presidencia.

Trump and the Press

On Tuesday President Obama made the last speech of his presidency. He highlighted his accomplishments and spoke eloquently of his service and thanked his wife acknowledging her help in his ascent to the white House. he also said that the first decision he made was to name Joe Biden as Vice president: “ And that was the best decision I ever made.”

He set a tone of conciliation and optimism after outlining his foreign policy contributions that included the killing of Osama bin Laden. he said that if the Republicans can come up with a better system to replace the Affordable Care Act he will support it.

On Wednesday Donald Trump had the first press conference in six months. He defended his choices for cabinet and his finances. He attacked Obamacare. “Obamacare is a complete and total disaster.” The easiest thing would be to let it implode in 2017. “Almost simultaneously it will be repealed and replaced. The same day–it could be the same hour.” We are going to have healthcare taken care of in this country. Obamacare is the Democrats problem. We are doing the Democrats a great favor. We are going to have a plan that is less expensive and a plan that is better.

CNN reported about the possibility that Putin had information on Trump that could be used to blackmail him. That rumor had been around for a while but it is not substantiated. Trump said it was “fake news” and refused to let the CNN reporter ask questions at the press conference. His relationship with the press is one of hostility.

Trump benefitted from daily coverage from the media. Now that he is president he will find the glare of the media to be a nuisance. And as he prepares to take the oath of office on January 20th he will feel the weight of his responsibilities and he might reconsider his relationship with the fourth state. they could help or hinder his presidency.