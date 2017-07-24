Paz al fin

Érase una vez que la paz en Colombia parecía imposible. Las guerrillas de las FARC estaban bien armadas y controlaban vastas regiones de Colombia. Varios presidentes han tratado de encontrar una solución al conflicto armado que destruyó la paz de la nación durante más de seis décadas.

Se dieron pequeños pasos en el proceso para desmantelar a los grupos rebeldes. Un gran grupo, el M-19, fue desmovilizado y entregó sus armas entre 1990 y 1991. Las FARC perdieron credibilidad cuando recurrieron a secuestros y ataques contra civiles. Los grupos paramilitares que se formaron en reacción a los movimientos guerrilleros también cometieron atrocidades.

El presidente Álvaro Uribe eligió una gran ofensiva política judicial y militar que dio algunos resultados, pero no trajo la paz definitiva. En 2007 Uribe aceptó las conversaciones mediadas por Hugo Chávez. Uribe argumentó que las FARC nunca negociarían una rendición mientras gozaban de la protección de Venezuela. Pero para 2010 las FARC habían perdido hombres e influencia.

El gobierno intentó nuevamente tratar con las FARC facilitando las negociaciones que se iniciaron en La Habana, Cuba, bajo el gobierno de Juan Manuel Santos. Incluso la muerte de Alfonso Cano, el líder guerrillero, no detuvo las negociaciones que ahora parecen estar en las etapas finales para traer la paz.

El desarrollo más positivo es el acuerdo de las Naciones Unidas para crear una segunda misión de apoyo al proceso de paz, que fue aprobada por unanimidad por los 15 miembros del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU. A pesar de alguna oposición interna, habrá un acuerdo de paz cuando la operación comience el 28 de septiembre.

La guerrilla tendrá la oportunidad de reintegrarse plenamente a la sociedad civil. Los líderes latinoamericanos han elogiado la determinación de las FARC y el gobierno de llevar la paz al país. Esta podría ser la luz al final del túnel y la mayoría de los colombianos estarán felices de ver que el sufrimiento llega a su fin.

Peace at last

Once upon a time peace in Colombia seemed impossible. The FARC guerrillas were well armed and in control of vast regions of Colombia. Several presidents have tried to find a solution to the armed conflict that destroyed the peace of the nation for more than six decades.

There were small steps taken in the process to dismantle the rebel groups. One large group, M-19 was demobilized and surrendered its weapons between 1990 and 1991. The FARC lost credibility when it resorted to kidnappings and attacks on civilian settlements. Paramilitary groups that were formed in reaction to the guerrilla movements also committed atrocities.

President Alvaro Uribe chose a large political judicial and military offensive that yielded some results but did not bring ultimate peace. In 2007 Uribe agreed to talks mediated by Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez. Uribe argued that the FARC would never negotiate a surrender as long as they enjoyed the protection of Venezuela. But by 2010 the FARC had lost men and influence.

The government tried again to deal with the FARC facilitating negotiations that started in Havana, Cuba, under the government of Juan Manuel Santos. Even the death of Alfonso Cano the guerrilla leader, didn’t stop the negotiations which now seem to be in the final stages to bring peace to Colombia.

The most positive development is the United Nations agreement to create a second mission to support the peace process, which was unanimously approved by the 15-member UN Security Council. In spite of some internal opposition there will be a peace agreement when the operation starts on September 28.

The guerrillas will have an opportunity to fully reintegrate into civil society. Latin American leaders have praised the determination of the FARC and the government to bring peace to the country. This could be the light at the end of the tunnel and most Colombians will be happy to see the suffering come to an end.