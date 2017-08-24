Nuestra ciudad

Estamos orgullosos de Filadelfia. Ha sido un largo camino para llegar a este punto. Estábamos relativamente contentos durante la era Ed Rendell, cuando Center City estaba bien cuidado. No todo el mundo estaba feliz porque había vecindarios que se sentían descuidados.

Our city

We are proud of Philadelphia. It has been a long road to get to this point. We were relatively content during the Ed Rendell era, when Center City was well kept. Not everybody was happy because there were neighborhoods that felt neglected.

At different times in our history we have had reasons to be ashamed although it has not been our fault. Santa was booed and the Eagles fans have had a reputation for being obnoxious, the Broad Street bullies made hockey fans happy, and the Phillies rarely fail to disappoint.

Until about 15 years ago we had a handful of restaurants that offered decent food and mediocre service. The scene has changed and it would be hard to do justice to all the restaurants in this space.

Le Bec Fin stood alone at the top of French restaurants from 1970 until it closed in 2012. In and around Society Hill a few attempted different offers and we saw Panorama attract diners to that part of the city. A few decades ago there was the era of Steve Poses and Tequilas, Frog, The Fish Market, Friday Saturday Sunday, and a few others, but then there was another dip in the quality and number of new dining experiences until Garces started Amada and Tinto and a few other eateries.

Vetri delighted with very high quality and equally high prices. Tequilas survived and prospered at a new location and many Mexican restaurants, like Paloma, have opened and closed along the way. Zahav provided a totally different experience. The city is exploding with activity in all directions. Passyunk avenue has created a restaurant hub with some excellent eateries like Laurel and Le Virtu.

We are more than just food and sports. Mayor Kenney has kept many of his promises. His Unity Cup is a brilliant idea to bring the neighborhoods together. The soda tax seems to be working and he has created a new era of good feeling. Let’s hope it lasts.