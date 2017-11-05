Murphy para Gobernador de NJ

Los resultados de las últimas elecciones en 2016 nos recuerdan que debemos prestar atención, que tenemos que registrarnos y que tenemos que salir a votar. Nos han dicho que nos estamos convirtiendo rápidamente en la más grande minoría, pero que estamos sub representados. Es la consecuencia de no salir a votar.

Compartimos la mayoría de las preocupaciones con todos los demás ciudadanos, pero tenemos que preocuparnos en especial por la inmigración y por las leyes que castigan a las minorías. Si faltamos al deber de votar y con ello le permitimos el triunfo a políticos que no comparten nuestras preocupaciones, no podremos culpar a nadie sino a nosotros mismos.

Estos son tiempos difíciles para los inmigrantes en general, pero aún más para los indocumentados. El gobierno de Donald Trump se ha dedicado a deshacer todo lo que Barack Obama hizo a través de órdenes ejecutivas. Pero incluso si algunos lo llamaron “El deportador en Jefe”, creemos que su corazón estuvo siempre en el lugar correcto.

De igual manera creemos ahora que el corazón de Phil Murphy está en el lugar correcto, porque ha mostrado un genuino interés por los más desaventajados, especialmente por los inmigrantes indocumentados perseguidos hoy en día por el ICE que busca deportarlos.

En la propaganda política contra Phil Murphy, el candidato Demócrata a la gobernación de Nueva Jersey, tratan de mostrarlo como una mala opción para NJ porque busca proteger a los indocumentados. En un anuncio Murphy dice que “seremos un santuario, no solo ciudad sino estado”. Y él está siguiendo los pasos de otro gobernador que está desafiando la actitud de Trump hacia los inmigrantes. Jerry Brown ha hecho de California un estado santuario, y creemos que Phil Murphy hará lo que ha prometido.

El candidato del Partido Republicano es Kim Guadanio, vice-gobernadora bajo Chris Cristhie, y estamos seguros de que no queremos repetir esa administración. El expresidente Clinton visitó el estado y anunció su apoyo oficial a la candidatura de Phil Murphy, lo mismo que a la de Sheila Oliver como compañera de fórmula.

El 7 de noviembre le pedimos a todos nuestros lectores que salgan a votar por Phil Murphy, y a apoyar la reelección de Nilsa Cruz Perez, lo mismo que la de Fran Moran como alcalde de Camden. Salgamos a votar y marquemos la diferencia.

Murphy for NJ Governor

The results of the last election of 2016 are a constant reminder that we must pay attention, we must register, and we must vote. We are told that we are fast becoming the largest minority but that we are underrepresented. The fact that we don’t vote in enough numbers has something to do with that.

We share most issues with the general population, but we have to be concerned with immigration, and with laws that punish minorities. If we fail to vote and allow politicians who don’t share our concerns to gain power, we have nobody to blame but ourselves.

These are difficult times for immigrants in general but even more so for undocumented immigrants. The administration of Donald Trump has dedicated these months in office to undo what Barack Obama did through executive actions. Even though he became known as the “deporter in chief,” we believe his heart was in the right place.

We also believe Phil Murphy’s heart is in the right place because he has shown genuine concern for the fate of those less favored, especially undocumented immigrants that ICE has targeted for deportation.

Political ads against Phil Murphy, Democratic Party candidate for governor of New Jersey, depict him as not right for New Jersey because he is in favor of providing sanctuary for undocumented immigrants. In the ad Murphy says “we will be a sanctuary, not just city but state.” And he is following in the footsteps of another governor who is challenging the Trump administration’s attitude towards immigrants. Jerry Brown made California a sanctuary state, and we believe that Phil Murphy will do what he has promised.

The GOP candidate is Kim Guadanio, Lieutenant Governor under Chris Christie, and we can be sure we don’t want a repetition of that administration. Former President Bill Clinton paid a visit to the state and announced his support for Phil Murphy’s candidacy as well as that of Sheila Oliver his running mate.

On November 7 we ask our readers to vote for Phil Murphy and also to support the reelection of Nilsa Cruz Perez as well as Fran Moran for mayor of Camden. Let’s vote to make a difference.