Masivos recortes tributarios

El miércoles en la Casa Blanca, el gobierno de Trump anunció el “mayor recorte de impuestos” en la historia de este país. Gary Cohn, Director del Consejo Económico Nacional y el Secretario del Tesoro, Steve Mnuchin, anunciaron un plan de reforma tributaria que busca estimular el crecimiento económico.

El plan crea tres categorías y elimina las deducciones excepto los intereses hipotecarios y las donaciones caritativas. Según Mnuchin este plan va a crear una gran cantidades de ingresos, pagará por sí mismo con el crecimiento, corrigiendo las fallas, eliminando las deducciones.

Es un sistema fiscal territorial por el cual las empresas estadounidenses no estarán sujetas a impuestos mundiales. El nuevo plan de impuestos les dará una oportunidad a las compañías que tienen trillones de dólares fuera de este país, para repatriar los fondos pagando una tarifa única.

Ronald Reagan fue el último presidente en intentar una reforma del sistema tributario. Fue criticado por el llamado “trickle down” plan económico, que benefició principalmente a los ricos. El anunciado plan tributario es demasiado nuevo y no sabemos qué efecto tendrá en la economía y cómo afectará a la clase media. Sabemos con certeza en este punto que las grandes empresas se beneficiarán de tener su categoría de impuestos reducida a una tasa del 15%.

El secretario Mnchin dijo que no apostaría contra este presidente, que trabajó durante mucho tiempo con otros para estructurar el nuevo plan y que tiene la intención de estimular el crecimiento. El plan deroga el impuesto a la muerte y el impuesto mínimo alternativo.

Bajo la ley de los Estados Unidos sólo el Congreso puede hacer cambios importantes en la legislación tributaria. El público buscará favorablemente en tener un formulario de impuestos simplificado que no requiere un título en derecho y economía. En este punto, muchos legisladores están de acuerdo en que el documento es una forma de iniciar la discusión. Podemos predecir con seguridad que la nueva ley apenas se parecerá a lo que Trump propone en este momento.

Wednesday at the White House the Trump administration announced the “biggest tax cut” in the history of this country. “We don’t want penalize people, we wasn’t to make the system very fair.” Gary Cohn, Director of the National Economic Council and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced a tax reform plan that is all about stimulating economic growth.

The plan creates three brackets and eliminates deductions except mortgage interest and charitable giving. This plan is going to create massive amounts of revenue. It will pay for itself with growth, closing loopholes eliminating deductions.

This is a territorial tax system in which U.S, companies will not be subject to worldwide taxes. The new tax plan will give companies that have billions of dollars outside this country to repatriate the funds paying a-one time fee.

Ronald Reagan was the last president to attempt a reform of the tax system. He was criticized for what was called a “trickle down” economic plan that benefitted mostly the rich. The new tax plan is too new and we don’t know what effect it will have on the economy and how it will affect the middle class. All we know for sure at this point is that the big companies will benefit by having their tax bracket reduced to a 15% rate.

Secretary Mnchin said that he would not bet against this president, that he another worked for a long time to structure the new plan and that it is intended to stimulate growth. The plan repeals the death tax and the alternative minimum tax.

Under U.S. law only Congress can make major tax law changes. The public will look favorably on having a simplified tax form that doesn’t require a degree in law an economics. At this point many lawmakers agree that the document is a way to get the discussion started. We can safely predict that the new law will barely resemble what Trump is proposing right now.