LA NOTA ECONOMICA

Productividad

Por Isaac Cohen*

La elección del Presidente Donald Trump empujó el conocido índice de la Universidad de Michigan sobre la confianza del consumidor a niveles que no se veían desde 2004. No obstante, seis meses después de la inauguración del nuevo gobierno, todavía tienen que aprobarse las principales promesas de campaña de rebajar los impuestos, disminuir las regulaciones y gastar más en infraestructura. Además, después del testimonio ante el Congreso del despedido Director del FBI James Comey, el 8 de junio, el índice de confianza del consumidor disminuyó a 94.5 por ciento, el nivel más bajo desde la elección de noviembre.

Por ende, en el Banco de la Reserva Federal de Atlanta (Weekly Digest: June 19-23, 2017 frbatlanta.org) la atención se ha dirigido hacia las tendencias de largo plazo que han mantenido la tasa de crecimiento económico al paso anual moderado de 2 por ciento, durante los últimos nueve años. Entre esas tendencias, un mejor crecimiento de la productividad, superior a la tasa anual de 1.25 por ciento de la última década, es percibido como el factor clave para alcanzar la tasa de crecimiento económico anual de por lo menos 3 por ciento, prometida por el gobierno.

Para elevar la productividad, entendida como el monto de bienes y servicios producidos por hora de trabajo, se requieren crecientes inversiones en las empresas. Otro factor contribuyente a mejorar la productividad es el crecimiento de la fuerza laboral, el cual se encuentra rezagado por el envejecimiento del auge demográfico de la posguerra (baby boomers) y por la reducción de la inmigración.

*Analista y consultor internacional, ex-Director de la Oficina de la CEPAL en Washington. Comentarista de economía y finanzas de CNN en Español TV y radio, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO y otros medios.

Productivity

By Isaac Cohen*

The election of President Donald Trump pushed the well known University of Michigan index of consumer confidence to levels not seen since 2004. However, six months after the inauguration of the new government, the main campaign promises of tax cuts, less regulation and infrastructure spending still have to be approved. Additionally, after the testimony in Congress by the fired Director of the FBI James Comey, on June 8, the consumer confidence index decreased to 94.5, the lowest level since the November election.

Therefore, at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, (Weekly Digest: June 19-23, 2017 frbatlanta.org), the attention has turned to those long term trends which have kept the rate of economic growth at the moderate yearly pace of 2 percent, for the last nine years. Among them better productivity growth, above the yearly rate of 1.25 percent of the last decade, is perceived as the key factor for achieving the higher rate of economic growth of at least 3 percent a year, promised by the government.

Increased business investment is required to enhance labor productivity, understood as the amount of goods and services produced per hour of work. Another contributing factor to better productivity is the growth of the labor force, which is lagging behind due to the aging of the “baby boomers” and less immigration.

*International analyst and consultant. Commentator on economic and financial issues for CNN en Español TV and radio, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO and other media. Former Director, UNECLAC Washington.