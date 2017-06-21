La conexión rusa

Haciendo declaraciones ante el Congreso el Fiscal General Jeff Sessions fue serio, enojado, defensivo y decidido a socavar el testimonio dado por el ex director del FBI, James Comey.

Estaba allí para explica su conexión con Rusia. Al principio intentó un poco de humor, sugiriendo que estaba apareciendo ante un grupo de sus colegas. Pero el comité no fue tan amable e incluso algunos senadores republicanos criticaron al Procurador General con preguntas difíciles.

Lo que los senadores no pudieron sacar de él fue cualquier admisión de haber obrado mal. Dijo con claridad e inequívocamente que no había hablado con diplomáticos rusos ni con gente de negocios y que de todos modos él no lo recordaba. Esa fue la principal excusa que utilizó durante la audiencia, que no podía recordar.

Y continuó aferrándose a esa excusa incluso cuando le preguntaron si había preparado sus respuestas consultando sus expedientes. Él demandó el privilegio ejecutivo para sus conversaciones con el presidente, incluso si él no lo había pedido ahora porque podría hacer tal en el futuro.

En la campaña, Jeff Sessions había dicho lo que necesitaba para servir a su amo. Y, como Fiscal General, compuso una carta de presentación para otra carta que su suplente, Rod Rosenstein, había escrito, catalogando los errores de Comey; Las sesiones habían recomendado un cambio de liderazgo en el FBI. Los expertos creen que Trump dijo la verdad cuando afirmó que ya había decidido despedir a Comey.

Sessions no funcionó bien. Para muchos observadores, incluido éste, habló evasivamente. Al igual que Trump, el hombre parece capaz de mentir sin vacilación y capaz de actuar enfurecido ante cualquier acusación de que no está hablando honestamente. Trump ha vuelto a darnos un individuo cuyos sentimientos son contrarios a las exigencias de su puesto. Sessions debe ser irreprochable. En vez de eso, representa exactamente lo que su oficina está a cargo de investigar.

The Russian connection

Appearing before Congress Attorney General Jeff Sessions was serious, angry, defensive and determined to undermine the testimony given by former FBI Director James Comey.

He was appearing before the senators to explain his connection to the Russian investigation. At first he attempted bits of humor, suggesting he was appearing before a group of his colleagues. But the committee was not all that friendly and even some Republican senators pelted the Attorney General with tough questions.

What the senators could not get out of him was any admission of wrong-doing. He said clearly and unequivocally that he had not talked to Russian diplomats or business people and that even if he had he could not remember. That was the main excuse he used during the hearing, that he could not remember.

And he continued to hold on to that argument even when he was asked if he had prepared his answers consulting his records. He claimed executive privilege for his conversations with the president, even if he had not called for it now because he could do so in the future.

On the campaign trail, Jeff Sessions had said whatever he needed to in order to serve his master. And, as the Attorney General, he composed a cover letter for another letter that his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, had written, cataloguing Comey’s wrongs; Sessions had then recommended a change of leadership at the Bureau. Pundits believe that Trump spoke the truth when he said he had already decided to fire Comey.

Sessions did not perform well. For many observers, including this one, he was evasive. Like Trump, the man seems able to lie without hesitation and capable of acting enraged at any accusation that he is not speaking honestly. Trump has again given us an individual whose very core is inimical to the requirements of his office. Sessions should be above reproach. Instead he represents the very things that office is in charge of prosecuting.