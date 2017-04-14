Una armada estadounidense se dirige a Corea del Norte. Esta nueva crisis podría ser un caso de dos líderes jugando a quién es más loco. “Estamos enviando una armada, muy poderosa”, dijo Trump agregando que “está obrando mal”, en referencia al hombre fuerte de Corea del Norte, Kim Jung-un, que amenazó con represalias.

Los submarinos que se dirigen a la zona tienen armas atómicas, lo que significa que nuestro presidente está de hecho amenazando con atacar Corea del Norte con esas armas o al menos intimidar. Kim Jong-un mostró inestabilidad en su régimen, por lo que nadie sabe lo que es capaz de hacer.

Jong-un amenaza con usar armas nucleares para tomar represalias contra cualquier ataque. Esto también podría ser el caso de dos líderes jugando a quién es más intransigente, más impredecible y quien parpadeará primero.

En este país ni siquiera sabemos a quién oye Trump, cual consejo seguiría. En crisis anteriores sabíamos que teníamos consejeros serios, responsables y experimentados. Reagan tenía a Jim Baker, George W.H. Bush tenía a Baker y Dick Cheney como Secretario de Defensa; Y Obama tenía a Hillary Clinton.

Ahora tenemos generales y familiares que aconsejan al presidente. Un líder civil, el secretario de Estado Rex Tillerson no es un diplomático experimentado. Como sabemos, él era el CEO de una compañía petrolera, con más probabilidades de intentar vender que empezar una confrontación diplomática.

Cuando Trump decidió enviar los portaaviones para amenazar a Corea del Norte estaba reaccionando a su reciente lanzamiento de misiles. Nadie está diciendo ahora que son inofensivos. Trump está lidiando con un enemigo peligroso y quizás mentalmente inestable que podría tomar decisiones precipitadas y atacar a los barcos que los Estados Unidos han enviado.

Por otro lado, Trump tiene razón al decir que ya es hora de detener la locura. Necesita que China ayude en este esfuerzo y tal vez se haya hecho amigo de Xi Jinping. En este momento trata de comunicarse con el para enlistar su ayuda. Muy pronto veremos que sucede.

Dangerous foe

A U.S. armada is heading to North Korea. This new crisis could be a case of two leaders playing at who is crazier. “We are sending an armada, very powerful,” said Trump adding that “He is doing the wrong thing,” in reference to the North Korean strong man, Kim Jung Un who threatened retaliation.

The submarines that are heading to the area have atomic weapons which means that our president is in fact threatening to attack North Korea with those weapons or at least intimidate. Kim Jong-un showed instability in his regime , so nobody nows what he is capable of doing.

Jong-un is threatening to use nuclear weapons to retaliate against any attack. This could also be the case of two leaders playing at who is more intransigent, who is more unpredictable and who will blink first.

In this country we don’t even know who Trump is listening to, whose counsel would he follow. In previous crises we knew we had serious, responsible, experienced leaders at the top. Reagan had Jim Baker, George W.H. Bush had Baker and Dick Cheney as Secretary of Defense; and Obama had Hillary Clinton.

Now we have generals and family members advising the president. One civilian in charge, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is not an experienced diplomat. As we know he was the CEO of an oil company, and more likely to attempt a sales pitch than diplomatic confrontation.

When Trump decided to send the carrier strike to threaten North Korea he was reacting to their recent launch of missiles. Nobody is saying now that they are harmless. Trump is dealing with a dangerous and maybe mentally unsteady foe who could make rash decisions and attack the ships the U.S. has sent.

On the other hand, Trump is right to say that it is about time to stop the madness. He needs China to aid in this endeavor and perhaps he has made friends with Xi Jingping whom he is calling right now. We will find out soon enough.