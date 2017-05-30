El alcalde Kenney expresó su frustración y decepción debido al pequeño número de participantes en la elección primaria más reciente que nos dio un candidato demócrata para el fiscal de distrito en Larry Krasner y un nuevo controlador de la ciudad. También felicitó a los jueces nominados afirmando que “la democracia funciona mejor cuando se incluyen más voces”.

Se une a una larga lista de individuos y organizaciones que han estado tratando de hacer que los votantes estén más interesados ​​en elegir a nuestros líderes. Millones de nosotros no estamos votando porque hemos perdido la fe en el sistema.

Es extremadamente difícil motivar a los votantes cuando vemos los resultados de las últimas elecciones presidenciales. No sólo tenemos los dos candidatos más impopulares, pero el ganador tiene que ser el presidente más impopular de todos los tiempos. Cuando nosotros, como votantes, contemplamos una Casa Blanca en desorden prevaricando sobre las cuestiones más importantes para apoyar a un hombre que no merece lealtad o confianza, no podemos tener fe en el sistema.

El vicepresidente Pence, el Secretario de Estado Tillerson, el asesor de seguridad nacional McMaster, el viceministro de Justicia y otras figuras importantes han sido contaminados por su asociación con Trump.

Los problemas de Trump y sus mentiras corroen las instituciones de este país. El juez Gorsuch puede ser una gran mente legal, pero estará siempre manchado por el hecho de que Trump lo subió a la Corte Suprema. El director del FBI, James Comey, quien fue despedido por Trump, hablará ahora libremente y eso supone más problemas para el presidente.

Las consecuencias legales del despido no desaparecerán fácilmente y ahora los demócratas y los republicanos, McCain y Schumer hablarán de “impeachment”. Esa es la palabra que está en la mente de todos y esa es la crisis que nos enfrenta a todos, porque fue el más grave error el elegir a Donald Trump a la presidencia y como la gente en Fuenteovejuna, todos somos culpables.

The vote

Mayor Kenney expressed frustration and disappointment due to the small number of participants in the most recent primary election that gave us a Democratic nominee for District Attorney in Larry Krasner and a new City Controller. He also congratulated the judicial nominees and affirmed that “democracy works best when more voices are included.”

He joins a long list of individuals and organizations that have been trying to get the voters more interested in electing the people who lead the community. Millions of us are not voting because we have lost faith in the system.

It is extremely difficult to motivate voters when we see the results of the last presidential election. Not only did we have the two most unpopular candidates, but the winner has to be the most unpopular president of all time. When we, as voters, contemplate a White House in disarray prevaricating about the most important issues to support a man who doesn’t deserve loyalty or trust, we cannot have faith in the system.

Vice president Pence, Secretary of Sate Tillerson, National Security Adviser McMaster, Deputy Attorney General and other important figures have been tainted by their association with Trump. Trump’s troubles and his lies undermine the institutions of this country. Judge Gorsuch might be a great legal mind, but he will be forever tainted by the fact that Trump got him on the Supreme Court. FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump, will now speak freely and that spells more trouble for the president.

The legal fallout of the firing will not go away easily and now Democrats and Republicans, McCain and Schumer will speak of impeachment. That is the word that is on everybody’s mind and that is the crisis that faces us all, because it was the gravest error to elect Donald Trump.