Economía de Servicio

Con toda la charla sobre la tecnología y el tipo de economía que tenemos, tan lejos de la agricultura o la fabricación olvidamos que gran parte de nuestra economía no desaparecerá. Es difícil creer que la Oficina de Correos no haya aprendido las lecciones básicas del servicio. Si desea mantener a los clientes felices, ofrezca el mejor servicio posible y volverán.

Al parecer, las aerolíneas, confiando que no tenemos muchas opciones – y a menudo son la única opción – han abusado de nosotros como viajeros dentro y fuera del país. El caso extremo de mal servicio fue la paliza de un médico chino que fue expulsado de un avión. Eso le costará a UNITED unos cuantos millones, y es posible que nunca se recuperen de la debacle que debería haberles costado $1000.

Uno de los mejores ejemplos que tenemos de mal servicio causando a una empresa perder el negocio, es el servicio de taxis. Sabemos que en la mayoría de las ciudades los sindicatos han protegido a la industria del taxi de la competencia real. Eso produjo vehículos mal mantenidos y conductores groseros que nunca sintieron la necesidad de ser agradables o ayudar a los pasajeros.

Pero Uber se basaba en la idea de que el servicio, la conveniencia, la velocidad y los vehículos bien mantenidos podían competir. Y la compañía crece por todo el mundo después de comenzar en San Francisco. Una nueva tecnología que hace posible contratar un taxi usando su teléfono celular y pagar con una tarjeta de crédito registrada ha facilitado la expansión de Uber.

En este momento, United podría beneficiarse de la idea de servicio, al igual que las otras aerolíneas que han tratado a los pasajeros como ganado, quitándole los pocas cosas agradables ofrecidas en el pasado. Sabemos que es posible ofrecer un poco de comodidad y obtener un beneficio porque hay aerolíneas ahora que están volando por todo el mundo con ganancias y ofreciendo un gran servicio.

Y un gran servicio debe ser el mantra para todas las empresas que sirven al público si quieren sobrevivir en un mundo de fuerte competencia.

Service Economy

With all the talk about technology and the kind of economy we have, so far away from agriculture or manufacturing we forget that there is one part of our economy that will not go away. It is hard to believe that the Post Office has not learned the basic lessons of service. If you want to keep the customers happy, then you offer the best service possible and they will return.

Apparently the airlines, so confident that we don’t have the many choices–and often they are the only choice–have abused us as we travel inside and outside this country. The extreme case of no service was the abuse heaped on the Chinese doctor that was dragged out of the plane. That will cost UNITED a few million, and they may never recover from the debacle that should have cost them $1000.

One of the best examples we have of poor service causing a company to lose business is the taxi service. We know that in most cities the unions have protected the taxi industry from real competition. That led to poorly kept vehicles and surly drivers that never felt the need to be pleasant of provide help to the passengers.

But Uber was based on the idea that service, convenience, speed and well maintained vehicles could compete. And the company has made inroads around the globe after starting in San Francisco. New technology that makes it possible to hire a taxi using your cell phone and pay with a registered credit card has facilitated the expansion of Uber.

Right now, United could benefit from the idea of service and so could the other airlines that have treated the fliers as cattle, taking away the few pleasant treats that they offered in the past. We know that it is possible to offer some comfort and make a profit because there are airlines right now that are flying around the globe making a profit and offering great service.

And great service needs to be the mantra for all companies that serve the public if they want to survive in a world of tight competition.