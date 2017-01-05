El presidente electo Donald Trump dijo que para su gabinete iba a seleccionar a la mejor gente para cada puesto. De acuerdo a la selección hecha hasta ahora, él se perfila como el primer mandatario en 29 años en no encontrar un solo latino capacitado para integrar su equipo.

Es cierto que la relación del republicano con un amplio sector de la comunidad latina fue tormentosa por su estrategia de utilizar a los mexicanos, a inmigrantes y a indocumentados como chivos expiatorio.

Pero si es cierto como se dice que Trump obtuvo el 30% del voto latino, existe una importante base de respaldo como para considerar una designación política de este tipo para su entorno.

Los allegados al neoyorquino dicen que él está consciente del asunto de la diversidad. Ellos señalan como ejemplo la designación de la asiática-americana, Elaine Chao, para la secretaría de Transporte, a la descendiente de inmigrantes indios, Nikki Halley, como embajadora ante Naciones Unidas y al afroamericano, Ben Carson, para Vivienda.

Está bien. Pero ese argumento no explica por qué no puede hallar a un integrante de la minoría más numerosa de Estados Unidos cuando otros republicanos lo pudieron hacer.

Ronald Reagan puso a Lauro Cavazos al frente del Departamento de Educación. George HW Bush nombró al ex congresista Manuel Lujan como secretario de Interior. George W. Bush halló al jefe ejecutivo de Coca Cola (con el perfil empresarial que le gusta a Trump), Carlos Gutiérrez para el área de Comercio y Alberto Gonzáles como asesor legal de la Casa Blanca y luego secretario de Justicia. En los equipos de los demócratas Bill Clinton y Barack Obama también hubo latinos.

Creemos que el problema no es que no encuentra latinos con suficiente conocimiento del área. Si no cómo explicar la designación de Rick Perry para Energía -cuya última labor fue en “Bailando con las Estrellas”- o los casos mencionados de Halley y Carson con cero de experiencia en los puestos para los que fueron nombrados.

En este momento se reporta que hay dos latinos que están siendo entrevistados por Trump: Jovita Carranza para Representante Comercial y Luis Quiñonez para el Departamento de Asuntos de Veteranos. Los dos vienen con experiencia, esperamos que sean seleccionados.

El motivo no es llenar una cuota. El propósito de nombrar un latino o una latina en las más altas esferas es tener alguien que provea una visión, y la experiencia de vida que significa ser parte de una comunidad diversa como la nuestra.

Diversity

President-Elect Donald Trump said that he would select the best people for each one of his cabinet positions. From the looks of the choices he has made so far, it looks like he is going to be the first leader in 29 years to fail to find one qualified Latino to join his team.

It is true that the Republican’s relationship with a wide sector of the Latino community was turbulent due to his strategy to use Mexicans, immigrants and undocumented people as scapegoats.

However, if it is true that Trump obtained 30% of the Latino vote, an important enough support base exists to consider a political appointment of this type.

Those close to the New Yorker say that he is aware of the diversity issue. They point to the selection of Asian-American Elaine Chao for Secretary of Transportation as an example, as well as the selections of Nikki Halley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, who will be U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and African-American Ben Carson, who will be in charge of housing.

Fine. However, that argument does not explain why he is unable to find a member of the largest minority in the United States when other Republicans have done it.

Ronald Reagan appointed Lauro Cavazos to lead the Department of Education. George H.W. Bush named ex-Congressman Manuel Luján secretary of the interior. George W. Bush picked the CEO of Coca-Cola Carlos Gutiérrez (who has the entrepreneurial profile Trump likes so much) to direct the Department of Commerce and Alberto Gonzáles for White House advisor and later Secretary of Justice. The teams of Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama also had Latinos.

We believe that the problem is not that there are not enough Latinos with sufficient knowledge of these areas. Otherwise, how could we explain the appointment of Rick Perry for energy, whose last job was appearing in “Dancing with the Starts,” or the aforementioned cases of Halley and Carson, who have zero experience in the areas to which they have been assigned?

At this moment, reports say that two Latinos are being interviewed by Trump: Jovita Carranza for trade representative and Luis Quiñonez for the Department of Veteran Affairs. Both of them come with experience, and we hope they will be selected.

The motivation is not filling a quota. The purpose of having a Latina or Latino in the highest positions is to have someone to provide the perspective and life experience gained from being part of a community as diverse as ours.