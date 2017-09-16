¿Cuántos somos?

Por Isaac Cohen*

Por mandato del Congreso, del 15 de septiembre al 15 de octubre, se celebra el Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana y la Oficina del Censo de Estados Unidos divulga un conjunto de cifras sobre la minoría hispana. https://www.census.gov/newsroom/facts-for-features/2017/hispanic-heritage/herencia-hispana.html

Hasta el 1 de julio de 2016, la población hispana de Estados Unidos llegó a 57.5 millones, equivalente a 17.8 por ciento de la población total.

Del aumento de 2.2 millones de personas en la población de Estados Unidos, entre 2015 y 2016, un poco más de la mitad, 1.13 millones eran hispanos.

El incremento de la población hispana, durante el mismo lapso fue 2.0 por ciento, mientras que el incremento de toda la población de Estados Unidos fue de 0.73 por ciento.

La Oficina del Censo estima que en 2060 el número de hispanos en Estados Unidos será de119 millones, o 28.6 de la población total.

Casi dos tercios (63.4 por ciento) de los hispanos en Estados Unidos en 2015 era de origen mexicano, seguidos por 9.5 por ciento de Puerto Rico, 3.8 por ciento salvadoreños, 3.7 por ciento cubanos, 3.3 por ciento dominicanos y 2.4 por ciento guatemaltecos.

Por estados, en 2016, habían 15.3 millones de hispanos, de un total de 39 millones de habitantes en California, seguidos por Tejas, donde habían 10.9 millones de Hispanos en 2016, de un total de 27 millones de habitantes.

California, Florida y Tejas, en julio de 2016, tenían los más elevados porcentajes de población hispana, equivalentes a más de la mitad, 54.4 por ciento de todos los hispanos en Estados Unidos.

Con casi 5 millones de hispanos, en 2016, el Condado de Los Ángeles tenía el porcentaje más alto de población hispana de cualquier otro condado de Estados Unidos.

*Analista y consultor internacional, ex-Director de la Oficina de la CEPAL en Washington. Comentarista de economía y finanzas de CNN en Español TV y radio, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO y otros medios.

How many are we?

By Isaac Cohen*

By Congressional mandate, from September 15 to October 15, is the National Hispanic Heritage Month and the US Census Bureau issues a set of figures on the Hispanic minority. https://www.census.gov/content/dam/Census/newsroom/facts-for-features/2017/cb17-ff17.pdf

As of July 1, 2016, the Hispanic population of the United States reached 57.5 million, equivalent to 17.8 percent of the total population.

Out of the increase of 2.2 million persons in the US population, between 2015 and 2016, slightly more than half, 1.13 million were Hispanics.

The increase of the Hispanic population, during the same period, was 2.0 percent, while the increase in the overall US population was 0.73 percent.

The Census Bureau estimates that in 2060 the number of Hispanics in the United States will be 119 million, or 28.6 percent of the total population.

Almost two thirds (63.4percent) of Hispanics in the United States in 2015 were of Mexican origin, followed by 9.5 percent Puerto Rican, 3.8 percent Salvadoran, 3.7 percent Cuban, 3.3 percent Dominican and 2.4 percent Guatemalan.

By states, in 2016, there were 15.3 million Hispanics, out of a total of 39 million inhabitants of California, followed by Texas, where there were 10.9 million Hispanics in 2016, out of a total population of 27 million.

California, Florida and Texas, as of July 2016, had the highest percentages of Hispanic population, amounting together to more than half, 54.4 percent of all Hispanics in the United States.

With almost 5 million Hispanics, in 2016, Los Angeles County had the highest percentage of Hispanic population of any county in the United States.

*International analyst and consultant. Commentator on economic and financial issues for CNN en Español TV and radio, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO and other media. Former Director, UNECLAC Washington.