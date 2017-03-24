Crecimiento moderado

Por Isaac Cohen*

El banco central, la semana pasada, aumentó la tasa de interés de los fondos federales un cuarto de punto porcentual, entre 0.75 y 1 por ciento. Esto indica que la economía estadounidense está fuerte, aunque continúa creciendo moderadamente, con vigorosa creación de empleo en febrero y la inflación cercana al objetivo de 2 por ciento. Las predicciones de crecimiento siguieron iguales, en alrededor de 2 por ciento para este año, aumentando levemente a 2.1 por ciento en 2018 y 1.9 por ciento en 2019.

Esto contrasta con la promesa de campaña del nuevo gobierno de empujar el crecimiento por encima de 3 por ciento, resultante de menos regulaciones, menores impuestos y mayor gasto en infraestructura, lo cual ha generado optimismo entre inversionistas y consumidores. Sin embargo, mientras que el mercado de acciones ha alcanzado niveles récord y el índice de confianza del consumidor ha aumentado, tomará algún tiempo aprobar la legislación requerida para implementar las promesas de campaña.

En opinión del Director de Presupuesto Mick Mulvaney, citado en el Wall Street Journal, la secuencia es “seguro médico, política fiscal y luego infraestructura.” En otras palabras, el gasto en infraestructura tendrá que esperar hasta 2018.

Por consiguiente, durante la conferencia de prensa posterior a la reunión de la Reserva Federal, la Presidenta Janet Yellen dijo que el panorama podría cambiar, si de esas expectativas resulta “un cambio significativo en el gasto.” Agregó que el banco central ve con beneplácito “el crecimiento económico más vigoroso en un contexto de estabilidad de precios.”

*Analista y consultor internacional, ex-Director de la Oficina de la CEPAL en Washington. Comentarista de economía y finanzas de CNN en Español TV y radio, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO y otros medios.

Moderate Growth

The central bank, last week, increased the federal funds interest rate by a quarter percentage point, to between 0.75 to 1 percent. This indicates the US economy is strong, but still growing moderately, with vigorous job creation in February and inflation close to the 2 percent objective. Growth predictions remained unchanged at around 2 percent for this year, increasing slightly to 2.1 percent in 2018 and 1.9 percent in 2019.

This contrasts with the campaign promise of the new administration of pushing economic growth over 3 percent, resulting from less regulation, lower taxes and infrastructure spending, which have generated optimism among investors and consumers. However, while the stock market has reached record highs and the index of consumer confidence has increased, it will take a while to approve the legislation required to implement the campaign promises.

According to Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, quoted in the Wall Street Journal, the sequence is “health care, tax policy and then infrastructure.” In other words, infrastructure spending will have to wait until 2018.

Therefore, during the press conference held after the Federal Reserve meeting, Chairwoman Janet Yellen said the outlook could change if “a major shift in spending” results from those expectations. She added, the central bank welcomes “stronger economic growth in the context of price stability.”

*International analyst and consultant. Commentator on economic and financial issues for CNN en Español TV and radio, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO and other media. Former Director, UNECLAC Washington.